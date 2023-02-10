Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $346.66

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.66 ($4.17) and traded as low as GBX 291.55 ($3.50). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.58), with a volume of 41,437 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.36. The stock has a market cap of £140.99 million and a PE ratio of 14,924.50.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

