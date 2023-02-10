Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TRKA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,857,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,841,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Troika Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 222.53%.
Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.
