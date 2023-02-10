Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Tops $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $7.57 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.42 or 0.07070734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00081473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00062430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

