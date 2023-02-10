Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Tullow Oil Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
