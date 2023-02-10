Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 2,540 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,786.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Two Harbors Investment Price Performance
TWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 1,711,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.
Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
