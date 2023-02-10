Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.64 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

