Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $91.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.