Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,162,395 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $362,594,000 after purchasing an additional 333,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

