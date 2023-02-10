UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $633,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,610. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

