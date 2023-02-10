UBS Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 535 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 535 ($6.43) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.41) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.73) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.46. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

