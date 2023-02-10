Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 66,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 57,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

About Ucommune International



Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Featured Stories

