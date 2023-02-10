Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,085 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.36. 292,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $152.92.

