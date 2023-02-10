Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,331 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 622,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 814,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 63,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,754,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $144,924,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

UBER traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. 25,371,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,735,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

