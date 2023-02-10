Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,247,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $272,800,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 168.3% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 238,360 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,201,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $267,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 402,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,849,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $14.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.42. 30,251,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,610,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $518.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

