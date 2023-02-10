Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $300,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.89. 197,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.