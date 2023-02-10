Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $4.10 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 112,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VEA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 3,082,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,885,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.