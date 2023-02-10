Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $483,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. 951,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,003. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

