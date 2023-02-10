Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 5.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after buying an additional 505,814 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPIB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,099 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

