Udine Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,724,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $199.53. 1,005,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

