Udine Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 282,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,571. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

