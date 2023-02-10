Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 672.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 194,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 329,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,228. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

