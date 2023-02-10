Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $78.51 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $78.51 million and $1.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,817.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.00584470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00186980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00047700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00063412 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003877 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.27817406 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,322,237.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

