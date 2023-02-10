Uniper (ETR:UN01) Trading Up 0.2%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €2.96 ($3.18) and last traded at €2.92 ($3.14). Approximately 135,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.92 ($3.14).

Uniper Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

