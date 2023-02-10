United Maritime Capital LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 2.2% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,834,998. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $90.60.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

