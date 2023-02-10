United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $224.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

