United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading 5% Higher

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.38. 80,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 336,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,869,000 after buying an additional 110,951 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in United States Cellular by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 490,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,075,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

