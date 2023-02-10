United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $37.03 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,556 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $2,752,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,805,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,271. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $499.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.