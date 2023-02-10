Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 7.8%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $36.84. Approximately 6,095,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,576,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after buying an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Unity Software by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

