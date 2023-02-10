Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
