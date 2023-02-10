VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 56,331 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,822 put options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Shares of SMH stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.15. 2,505,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,160. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.55.
