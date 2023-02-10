Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $21,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. 410,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

