Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,124,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.54% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,151,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,481,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.88. 172,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,990. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

