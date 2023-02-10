Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $75.79. 1,543,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,726,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,080 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,014,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,485,000 after acquiring an additional 280,884 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.