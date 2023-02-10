Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $75.79. 1,543,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $79.87.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
