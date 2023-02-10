Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Position Lifted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Varex Imaging worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $758.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Varex Imaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.