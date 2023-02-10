Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,327 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ remained flat at $39.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,032,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,871,137. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

