Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 6.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 843,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,824,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -260.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

