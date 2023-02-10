Vesuvius’ (VSVS) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($4.99) to GBX 425 ($5.11) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 441 ($5.30).

VSVS opened at GBX 403 ($4.84) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 790.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 453.20 ($5.45). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 402.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.53.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

