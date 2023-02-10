Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,962. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 158,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,387,000 after purchasing an additional 522,908 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 124,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 347,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

