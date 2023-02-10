Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.86 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $982,216.89 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,811,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,835,953 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars.
