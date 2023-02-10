WANdisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $613.78

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.78 ($7.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,324 ($15.92). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 1,284 ($15.43), with a volume of 85,912 shares trading hands.

WANdisco Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 955.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 618.49. The stock has a market cap of £856.36 million and a PE ratio of -24.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

About WANdisco

(Get Rating)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

Recommended Stories

