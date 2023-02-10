Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 494,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,970. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

