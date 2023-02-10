WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WEED Stock Down 4.5 %
OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,443. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
WEED Company Profile
