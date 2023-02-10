WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEED Stock Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,443. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.