Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $531,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 226,667 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.3% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

