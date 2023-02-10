West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.62% of West Fraser Timber worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 690.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after buying an additional 366,454 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 158,797 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $85.20. 10,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

