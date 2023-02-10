Westchester Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,794,410. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $245.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

