Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. Western Union also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,462,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Western Union has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $238,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 15.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

