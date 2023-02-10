WhiteBIT Token Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $202.12 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00015026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00435777 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,265.53 or 0.28866640 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00453626 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

