Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

