Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Hits $176.38 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $176.38 million and $188,171.27 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.75 or 0.28768559 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00450133 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,245,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,405,808 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,191,852 with 1,735,352,471 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09913219 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $251,272.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

