Wrapped Velas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,393.87 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $55.82 million and approximately $20,393.87 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02419765 USD and is down -7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $20,121.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

